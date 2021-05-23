‘I’ve never felt power like that before’ – McKenna opponent shocked by Hitman’s weapons

Stevie McKenna‘s latest victim paid tribute to the Monaghan man’s power last night.

Damien Haus became the eight man to be taken out by ‘The Hitman’ and the fifth he has faced not to make it into the second round.

The undefeated ace pounced straight onto Polands’s Haus, continually chopping him down with vicious body shots and scything right hands.

A sickening left hook dropped the journeyman with two minutes in, he managed to rise before the ref’s count of eight but more punishment was to come. McKenna didn’t let him off the hook and another violent onslaught followed forcing the referee waved it off with only eight seconds left.

To his credit, the well-traveled 27-year-old didn’t fold easily and it was obvious he was battling hard to try and make it into the second stanza. However, he admitted post-fight that he just couldn’t withstand the extremely aggressive McKenna’s power.

Afterwards Haus, who had sickening red welts all over his body where McKenna had landed his brutal shots, said, “That is the hardest I have ever been hit in my life. I have never felt power like that before.”

Another one done and dusted 💥

8-0 8KOS 🔥🥊 pic.twitter.com/aE4xOwO7DQ — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) May 23, 2021

It’s not quite the compliment paid by Jordan Granum paid his brother Aaron late last year, considering Granum was never stopped in 72 defeats previous, but a compliment nonetheless and an indication it’s not just the 24-year-old’s relentless approach that is doing consistent damage.

McKenna, who shared the sparring ring with both parties -Josh Taylor and Jose Rameriez – in last nights undisputed clash, did mention Conor Benn directly after a victory which played out live on Channel 5. However, away from the cameras and the lights suggested he was open to all comers – and claimed regardless of the level of oppossition his fights will continue to end in stoppage wins.

“I love to fight, I don’t care who’s there in front of me, I’m going to take them out with either hand. I saw that Haus was getting hurt with the body shots and I wouldn’t let him off the hook until I finished him off. I’m pleased with the result but there is plenty more to come.”