It’s Showtime again – Stephen McAfee returns on Celtic Clash 11

Former Irish title challenger Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] will fight for the first time in over a year and half late next month.

The Jonathan Lewins trained fighter is the latest name confirmed on the Celtic Clash 11 card.

The former BUI Celtic Champion will appear alongside a host of Boxing Ireland stablemates on the Guardamar Arena, Guardamar del Segura hosted card.

‘Showtime’ will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent in Spain on June 26 on a card that also includes the likes of Robert Burke, Alan O’Connor, Martin Quinn, Kevin Cronin, Cathy McAleer and others.

The bout is McAfee’s first since he defeated Larne’s Kelvin ‘Boom Boom’ McDonald at the Devinish in October 2019.

As a result the Sallynoggin native is will most likely take a ring rust freeing fight, which could free him up for all Irish action when the Celtic Clash series returns to Belfast in September.

McAfee has already proven he is all Irish and domestic title keen having twice faced Colin O’Donovan, fought for the Irish featherweight title against Eric Donovan before bouncing back with victory over McDonald.

Speaking early last year McAfee was keen to settle his differences with Tyrone’s Feargal McCrory.

The pair had signed to fight but the clash fell through and with McCrory signing with American-based management company Havoc Management, McAfee felt there was a chance it could happen in New York.

“I would love to fight Feargal, especially in New York its one of the most famous places in the world for boxing. Feargal needs an opponent. Two Irish lads fighting in New York on Paddy’s Day for the Irish Title would be huge. Plus we have a history so it makes sense.”