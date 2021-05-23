Dangerous revenge mission being lined up for Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] looks set for a revenge mission next.

Having defeated Nathasa Jonas on May 1, it was revealed the undisputed lightweight world champion would most likely fulfill a mandatory obligation in September before a return to megafight action in the winter.

The bout will play chief support to Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley, the home of Leeds Rhinos. It now remains to be seen which mandatory challenger Taylor faces.

Irish-boxing.com believes Estelle Mossely [9(1)-0] is in pole position and the most likely to man the away corner later this year.

It means another amateur rematch for the Bray native and a serious enough challenge despite the fact some might deem it a mega-fight stopgap.

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Female Lightweight Title Fight. 1 May 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Mossely, who is herself an Olympic champion, and Taylor have previous. Indeed the French fighter holds an amateur victory over the Irish sensation.

The 28-year-old upset in the 2016 World Championships semi finals stopping the trailblazer’s charge for six straight golds.

Taylor who was the reigning Olympic champion at the time was ruled a clear 40-36 winner by one of the three judges, but the other two scored it a 38-38 draw.

If two or more judges score the fight as a draw, the judges in question have to choose a winner — and both sided with Mossely and the now Matchroom pro had to settle for bronze in Astana.

The French fighter went on to become an Olympic champion in Rio and has since turned over. The 28-year-old has won all nine of her pro outings to date, her most recent against former IBF light welterweight world champion Verena Kaiser in March.

It now appears as if Mossely, who is married to European heavyweight champion Tony Yoka, will get a shot at the biggest name in womens boxing and four lightweight world title in September.

Overcome Mossely, if she is indeed next, and it’s back to super fights for Taylor with Jessica McCaskill looking the most likely for December, but with a Jonas rematch an option and Amanda Serrano an outside bet, the Puerto Rican is more likely for 2021.