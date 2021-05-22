The streak continues – Stevie McKenna trills with another first-round knockout

The streak continues as ‘The Hitman’ took out another victim in Coventry tonight.

Irish boxing’s knockout king Stevie McKenna made it eight stoppage wins from eight fights, maintaining his 100% KO record in front of a loud olé-ing crowd.

The 24-year-old, who called out Conor Benn during fight week, warned people he wasn’t going to ditch his ’rounds are for the post-fight after party’ approach and stayed through to his word with another aggressive kill or be killed performance.

McKenna, who came to the ring to the ominous sounds of Johnny Cash’s God’s Gonna Cut You Sown, took out Damian Haus within a round to open Channel 5’s live TV coverage in style.

The finish officially came with just eight seconds of the first round remaining, McKenna living up to his explosive performance predicting and knockout promise, to make it five first-round stoppages from eight fights.

McKenna came out aggressive stalking behind a solid jab, chopping in overhand rights before looking to the body. At times the Monaghan man looked a bit over-eager but that is just his style – and as per usual the stoppage looked on the cards from early on. With two minutes to go in the stanza Haus hit the deck after a left hook to the body took his feet away.

One of the best young finishers in Irish boxing was always going to go for the kill once his opponent rose to his feet. To his credit Pole Haus was brave in response and fought hard to try and see the round out but was caught with just seconds to go and the referee waved the fight off.

The win sees McKenna improve to 8-0 while Haus slips to 3-6.

Post the victory the older brother of Golden Boy’s Aaron McKenna name dropped Benn again and said he wants to bring 80s style excitement back to boxing.