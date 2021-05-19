The Hitman puts CONOR BENN in his sights – Stevie McKenna would love to ‘take out’ Matchroom star

‘The Hitman’ has put Conor Benn [18(12)-0] on his hit list.

Stevie McKena [7(7)-0] says he would love to take the rising British star out.

The Monaghan native has literally blasted his way to 7-0, stopping anyone who has been put in front of him – and he wants to add Matchroom’s Benn to his list of victims.

The older brother of Golden Boy prospect Aaron McKenna doesn’t rate the well followed and well-backed Matchroom big numbers certainty – and is confident he could stop the son of fight legend and Steve Collins victim Nigel Benn.

“Conor Benn is a guy on my hit list. I would love to take him on and take him out of there,” the knockout addict told press on Tuesday before surmizing the fans would like to see it as much as him.

“I would love to get a fight with him and I am sure a lot of fans would love to see it. I have been watching him and I don’t really rate Conor Benn too much. I would just love to get a fight with him. It would be a great fight for the fans.”

Although he is growing his reputation and has earned praise for his sparring against a whose who in the boxing world, at this stage of his career McKenna wouldn’t be on Benn’s radar, especially with the Brit calling out the likes of Amir Khan after his first-round demolition of Samuel Vargas last month.

However, considering both fighter’s style and the progress they are making it’s certainly one that could be made down the line. Indeed if the 24-year-old continues to impress on Channel 5, he could bring a massive cross-over following to the table against a fighter known for doing huge social media numbers.

Again McKenna, who is genuinely confident he could mix it at world level at the present time, would need to take some scalps to make it worth the risk for team Benn – and that is exactly what he plans to do over the next year or so.

“I’d love to fight for a European title by the end of this year or early next year. Mick Hennessy has big plans for me and I am happy to fight who they want.”

Damian Haus [3(3)-5(3)] provides the opposition this Saturday night, as McKenna goes to work on Hennessy Promotions’ latest Channel 5 fight night topped by an intriguing encounter between Sam Eggington and former world champ Carlos Molina.

The Pole has three stoppages from three wins but doesn’t look any form of threat to a fighter who has just finished sparring undisputed hopeful Josh Taylor.

Not ideal in terms of banking experience – Team McKenna will argue that is done in sparring – but it is a chance to sell the aggressive knockout king to a mass tv audience, as McKenna opens the TV part of the show.

“I am excited to fight on Channel 5, lots of people will be watching and it gets my name out there even more.”