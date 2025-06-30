Dublin Debut – Michael Conlan Fights Former British Champ in 3Arena

Michael Conlan will make his Dublin debut this Autumn.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs will trade leather in the capital on September 5.

The BBC reports that the Belfast native will fight Jack Bateson at the 3Arena this Autumn.

After ending a 14-month layoff with a victory over Asad Asif Khan earlier this year, Conlan went head-to-head with European featherweight champion Cristobal Lorente in the ring.

A summer European title showdown looked on the cards but the Spaniard will instead defend his strap against Ruben Gil on July 5 and Conlan is set for a fight with the Leeds native.

Irish-boxing.com understands the fight will be co main event alongside Pierce O’Leary’s homecoming.

The Dubliner has been ordered to defend his recently acquired EBU light welterweight title against Jon Fernandez and has until July 15 to strike a deal.

Queensberry hope to put that fight on in Dublin but DAZN want big name security on the card – and that’s were Ireland’s only male amateur world champion comes in.

With Frank Warren promoting his Irish stable should benefit, while it’s understood some of JB Promotions regular Dublin ticket sellers will secure slots as will some of Sheer Sports Irish contingent.

For Conlan the fight will be his first in Dublin since he defeated Nasim Sadiqi at the National Stadium in an Ireland versus Russia bout in 2016.

As a former British super featherweight Champion, Bateson is a step up on Khan but hasn’t reached the level the 33-year-old Olympian has fought at as of yet.