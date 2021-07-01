Early Finish Can’t Diminish Debut Joy for Christian Preston

Just like any worker in any job, Christian Preston [1(1)-0] wasn’t going to turn down the chance to finish early.

The Dublin welter threatened to have an earlier night than Irish fighter ever has, as he took out Damian Jedreczek in just 15 seconds of his debut – and certainly wasn’t going to apologise for it.

There was criticism of the fight in some quarters as the Pole looked dangerously out of his depth.

The O’Rourke’s Gym fighter points out that handling licence distribution isn’t his job, handling fighters put in front of him is.

“The KO overwhelmed me, regardless of the opponent, it’s always nice to finish early, anyone in any job will agree to that,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“There has been a few people saying he shouldn’t have been in there with me and all that but as anybody who understands boxing knows, you can only beat whoever is in front of you. I’m not gonna sit here and make excuses, who I fight is not up to me, I went out and got my job done and that’s that.”

Preston had officially turned over in early 2020 but the pandemic prevented him from debuting. His paid bow looked to be pushed back further just hours before his scheduled All Eyez on Brussels 2 card, as his original opponent pulled out, hence the unfortunate Jedreczek’s appearance.

The young Steven O’Rourke-trained prospect says a postponement wouldn’t have troubled him but admits he was delighted to finally register a win.

You picture your dream debut! Can it get any better than this?@CPrestonBoxing picks up the win with a 1st round stoppage. Fight over inside 15 seconds#AllEyezOnBrussels2 pic.twitter.com/a3eve5F8vC — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) June 19, 2021

“I wasn’t worried about not getting out, I knew it would happen for me at the right time,” he reflects.

“I was more so frustrated rather than worried, all I wanted to do was get back in the ring and my team, my sponsors and my girlfriend made that happen for me. I’m delighted I got have my first fight under my belt. The win was a bonus, especially in the fashion it came in, but just to step back through the ropes brought me all the happiness in the world.”

Now he has the ball rolling, ‘C4’ is hoping to keep it moving. He also wants to prove he doesn’t need knockover jobs to progress.

“I have my eyes set on a second date now, I’m hoping to get that locked in. For everyone who thought my debut opponent wasn’t up to standard I want them and everyone else to know I want the tough fights. I want to move fast, so trust me when I say tougher fights are on the way.”