Dylan Wilson’s War – Newcomer wants more ‘Fights of the Night’

There was plenty of entertainment on Saturday in Spain on the Celtic Clash 11 card but none moreso than the four rounds which featured Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0].

The Clondalkin light welter was involved in 12 furious minutes of action with Spanish slugger Fernando Gandarias, dropping his game foe in the second and landing countless huge shots in an old-fashioned brawl.

Wilson was happy with his debut – and the reaction to it – and is hoping to continue entertaining.

The Kenny Egan-trained scrapped told Irish-Boxing.com how “I was made aware almost immediately after the fight that it was being called ‘’fight of the night’’. That had me feeling great, to be told that on my debut outing is a serious compliment in my eyes and I guess is set a nice bar for me to strive towards for my next fight.”

“The performance and the win was great for my confidence as a new pro on the scene and being told by many that the fight and performance is being talked about so highly leaves me really motivated to train for what is ahead.”

Reflecting on his actual performance, his first time boxing competitively, Wilson describes how “I feel I performed well. I kept my guard high and my defence was effective leading to me taking very little damage.”

“My offence was accurate and I felt a lot stronger than my opponent. It was by no means a perfect performance and I’ve a lot to improve on, especially with sticking to tactics but I’m happy with the performance and looking forward looking back on the fight and using Kenny’s feedback in order to make them improvements.”

“I do love a scrap; I feel comfortable there and I’m not afraid or will shy away on getting into one and pressing forward when it’s needed but that being said I am capable and also enjoy boxing on the outside and picking my shots more strategically.”

Some great action from Alicante tonight at Celtic Clash 11. Watch Kenny Egan protege Dylan Wilson end round 2 with style in his clash with Fernando Gandarias before going in to a clear decision win on his debut

More importantly, perhaps, was that the fight convert enjoyed his maiden outing.

“Haha, yes, I enjoyed every minute of it! from the walk out, all the way to the end of the fight,” Wilson continued.

“I couldn’t have felt more comfortable and that was all down to a good headspace and having two great guys in my corner – Kenny and Jamie.”

In terms of what’s next for Wilson, his work ethic and hunger mean he will be willing and able for further outings in the near future.

He outlined how “I’ll take a few days off and then I’m straight back into training. I’m hearing late September – early October being a possible date for my next bout so I’d love to jump on a card then with Boxing Ireland Promotions and get another fight or two in before the end of the year.