Mick Conlan promises masterclass against toughest foe TJ Doheny

Mick Conlan is confident he will put on his best pro performance against the best he has agreed to fight.

The Belfast fighter goes into all-Irish action against TJ Doheny on the top of a Féile hosted fight night come August 6.

The former amateur standout admits the Portlaoise native represents his toughest test to date – and see’s that as a massive positive.

The 29-year-old Top Rank fighter, who hopes to challenge for a world title immediately afterwards, claims it’s an honour to fight ‘The Power’, is confident of victory and equally assured Doheny will enable him to register a statement.

“It’s a honour to share the ring with TJ, I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements being a former world champion, I believe it’s my toughest fight to date and with that I will make my biggest statement in my quest to be world champion,” said the World Amateur gold medal-winner.

“This will be a great fight [in] which I’ll put on a masterclass!”

The fight will be Conlan’s second of the year following his majority-decision defeat of relentless Romanian Ionut Baluta back in April in London. The Olympic bronze medallist, who is currently ranked #1 by the WBO, #9 with the WBA, and #11 with the WBC, last fought in Belfast on top of a 2019 Feile fight night, stopped Diego Ruiz in nine that night after the Argentine stepped in to replace controversial Rio Olympic ‘conqueror’ Vladimir Nikitin.

That night, event and atmosphere is fondly remembered but the West Belfast switch-hitter feels his return to the Falls Park will be that bit more memorable.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my city. In 2019 it was special but I believe this year it will be more so as we have been starved of live events due to the pandemic but August 6th will show Belfast is back!