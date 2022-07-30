‘Closed Chapter’ – Dylan Moran hints at ‘biggest news yet’ as he confirms Frank Warren split

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] is no longer a Queensbury Promotions fighter.

The popular Waterford welterweight confirmed he parted company with Frank Warren after less than a year of working together on Saturday.

It appeared the somewhat nomadic ‘Real Deal’ had found a high-profile and permanent home after being officially confirmed as a Queensberry Promotions fighter last August.

However, the former Star and PGB operator only fought once under the BT alligned promotional banner, a victory over MJ Hall in Birmingham last November.

Rumour suggested all was not right between fighter and fight maker Francis Warren since that fight – and the split suggests that was indeed the case.

Speaking online Moran claimed the inactivity wasn’t down to him and had proved ‘frustrating’ but thanked Frank Warren and co, preferring to look forward over commenting on the recent past.

And it looks as if the future us looking brighter, as Moran hinted at he is close to making a big announcement.

Closed chapter ✅️@pro_dylanmoran confirms that he is no longer promoted by @frankwarren_tv



Something BIG is coming for the Waterford Welterweight and news will follow very soon 🙏



We are relieved the nightmare is over for Dylan after a horrid 12 Months with just 1 fight! pic.twitter.com/5GYLTvAMgG — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) July 30, 2022