Mixed fortunes for Team NI in Commonwealth Games.
There were mixed fortunes for Team NI Boxing in Birmingham today.
It was one win and a defeat from two Commonwealth clashes at the National Exhibition Centre.
2018 silver medal winner Carly McNaul got the day off to a good start as she had her hand raised. The Ormeau Road Boxing Club moved to within one win of a second medal as she defeated Kristy Lee Harris of Australia via split decision in the round of 16.
The 50kg fighter will now fight Sri Lankan opposition for a place on the podium on Wednesday.
Middleweight Jake Tucker didn’t enjoy the same level of success and exited the tournament as a result.
The Emerald BC prospect bows out at the last 16 stage, losing to Guernsey on a 3-2 split.
Clepson Dos Santos will be hoping to take a big step toward a medal tomorrow. The Holy Trinity fighter faces Ghana in the last 16.
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee