Taylor – Serrano III Set to Breakd Guinness World Records

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced it is set to break the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, male or female, with 17 world titles on the line across five bouts.

The historic moment is set to take place during MVP’s highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy megafight, streaming live globally on Netflix from Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11.

The record attempt from Most Valuable Promotions exclusively includes world championship titles from the four major boxing sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF) and will be officially judged on Taylor vs. Serrano 3 fight night. The historic night will feature 3 undisputed championship bouts and 2 unified championship bouts total, while the main card will feature entirely women’s undisputed and unified championship fights. The announcement of this record attempt was made today at the Empire State Building by MVP co-founder and CEO Nakisa Bidarian.

Headlining the historic night is the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Ireland’s pound-for-pound great, undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), and Brooklyn’s Puerto Rican boxing trailblazer, unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs). They will go head to head in a women’s super lightweight undisputed championship fight contested over 10, two-minute rounds. Also included in the record attempt is MVP’s reigning undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) as she faces Spain’s undefeated WBA Interim world champion Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) in a 10-round undisputed super featherweight championship fight contested at 130 lbs during the co-main event. From the main card, IBF super middleweight world champion Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) will take on WBO super middleweight world champion Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (14-1, 11 KOs) in a highly anticipated 10 round, 168lbs world title unification bout. Also attempting to set the record is MVP and England’s unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) as she faces Mexico’s WBC super bantamweight world champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) on the main card in a women’s unified championship fight at 122 lbs. Rounding out the record attempt is MVP’s reigning WBA bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson (17-2, 7 KOs) as she faces MVP’s IBF bantamweight world champion Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) on the preliminary card in a 10-round undisputed bantamweight world title bout at 118 lbs.

“This is exactly the kind of history we set out to make when we founded Most Valuable Promotions,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of MVP. “Breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card this Friday at Taylor vs. Serrano 3 would be a landmark moment for both boxing and women’s sports. There’s no place more fitting for this moment than the world’s most iconic arena, Madison Square Garden. With a global platform on Netflix and the best women’s fighters on the planet, Friday, July 11 is set to be a record-breaking night the world will never forget.”