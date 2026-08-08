HOW TO WATCH AARON McKENNA VS ETINOSA OLIHA: ZUFFA BOXING 10

Aaron McKenna will look to live his world title dream as he faces Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight world title at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The Monaghan middleweight enters the biggest fight of his career with a 20-0 record, while Oliha is also unbeaten at 22-0.

The show marks Zuffa Boxing’s first event in Ireland and features a stacked card packed with Irish talent.

HOW TO WATCH

Event: Zuffa Boxing 10

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin

Date: Saturday, August 8

Main Event: Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha

Title: Vacant IBF Middleweight World Championship

TV: Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

FULL CARD

Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha

Vacant IBF Middleweight World Championship

Callum Walsh vs Tyler Denny

Middleweight

Joe Ward vs Artjom Kasparian

Light Heavyweight

Stephen McKenna vs Owen O’Neill

Middleweight

Connor Coyle vs Mark Beuke

Middleweight

Sam Hickey vs Brad Axe

Middleweight

Louis Green vs Daniel Buciuc

Middleweight

Patrick O’Connor vs Juan Manuel Moriel

Cruiserweight

WHEN IS AARON McKENNA VS ETINOSA OLIHA?

Zuffa Boxing 10 takes place on Saturday, August 8 at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The undercard gets underway earlier in the evening, with McKenna and Oliha expected to headline later in the night.

McKenna will be looking to become the latest Irish world champion when he meets Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight crown.

The fight headlines a huge night for Irish boxing, with Callum Walsh, Joe Ward, Stephen McKenna, Connor Coyle and Patrick O’Connor also featuring on the card.