HOW TO WATCH AARON McKENNA VS ETINOSA OLIHA: ZUFFA BOXING 10
Aaron McKenna will look to live his world title dream as he faces Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight world title at Dublin’s 3Arena.
The Monaghan middleweight enters the biggest fight of his career with a 20-0 record, while Oliha is also unbeaten at 22-0.
The show marks Zuffa Boxing’s first event in Ireland and features a stacked card packed with Irish talent.
HOW TO WATCH
Event: Zuffa Boxing 10
Venue: 3Arena, Dublin
Date: Saturday, August 8
Main Event: Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha
Title: Vacant IBF Middleweight World Championship
TV: Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland
The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK and Ireland.
FULL CARD
Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha
Vacant IBF Middleweight World Championship
Callum Walsh vs Tyler Denny
Middleweight
Joe Ward vs Artjom Kasparian
Light Heavyweight
Stephen McKenna vs Owen O’Neill
Middleweight
Connor Coyle vs Mark Beuke
Middleweight
Sam Hickey vs Brad Axe
Middleweight
Louis Green vs Daniel Buciuc
Middleweight
Patrick O’Connor vs Juan Manuel Moriel
Cruiserweight
WHEN IS AARON McKENNA VS ETINOSA OLIHA?
Zuffa Boxing 10 takes place on Saturday, August 8 at Dublin’s 3Arena.
The undercard gets underway earlier in the evening, with McKenna and Oliha expected to headline later in the night.
McKenna will be looking to become the latest Irish world champion when he meets Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight crown.
The fight headlines a huge night for Irish boxing, with Callum Walsh, Joe Ward, Stephen McKenna, Connor Coyle and Patrick O’Connor also featuring on the card.