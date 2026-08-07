‘The Platform is There’: Joe Ward Believes Dana White

Joe Ward believes signing with Zuffa Boxing has finally given him the platform he needs to fulfil his massive potential.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs, Ward has struggled in the pros. Not in the ring but in terms of getting opportunities and gathering momentum.

He has expressed an eagerness to fight ‘the best in Britain,’ and big names at the weight, but his call-outs have fallen on deaf ears – and he knows why.

Speaking previously, the much-decorated former amateur sensation suggested everyone in the division was aware of how dangerous he was and lamented the fact he hadn’t got the promotional backing to tempt them to overlook the risk and fight.

However, with Dana White and Zuffa now in his corner he believes that may change.

The Westmeath man believes he has secured a deal that promises the consistency he has been craving.

“My manager Norman Ali got in touch with me and said there was an opportunity there for me,” Ward told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I took it with both hands. It’s great to get the opportunity, knowing they have everything there. The platform is there for me now to start delivering and getting opportunities to be consistently fighting.”

The Moate man admitted the move had been quietly progressing for some time.

“I probably kind of knew about Zuffa quite a long time,” he adds.

“It was a little while under the table, so it was just about making sure everything was in place and we got the right opportunity at the right time.

“Here we are in Dublin at the 3Arena. What more do you want?”

Typical to the nature of a stop-start career, Ward hasn’t fought since October of 2024 and ends the layoff with a potentially dangerous fight.

Such is the southpaw’s talent he’ll be expected to defeat Artjom Kasparian, but the Dutch man is unbeaten and 12 knockouts from 14 wins suggests he can at the very least punch.

The lay off may also level the playing field somewhat, although Ward doesn’t think so.

“I’ve been kind of always in camp, tipping away, getting ready for any opportunity that came my way. Now it’s great to be back and I can’t wait now for my fight on Saturday.

“There were ups and downs along the way regarding shows falling through and nothing happening. But here we are now going into a big fight on Saturday.”

Now, with his future under the Zuffa Boxing banner and a homecoming bout in Dublin, the experienced light heavyweight is eager to remind people of his ability.

“Everything has gone well in camp,” he said.

“I’m really excited about putting on a great performance on Saturday.”