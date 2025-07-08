The Most Influentail Woman In Boxing History – WATCH Women of Irish Boxing share their Katie Taylor appreciation

Katie Taylor adds to her already legendary legacy when she fights Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden this coming Friday.

The game-changing trailblazer takes part in one of the first massive trilogies in female boxing when she renews acquaintances with her old rival.

It’s further proof, the 39-year-old, who almost single-handedly changed an entire sport and made it possible for young females around the world to dream of boxing at the Olympics, is now having a major pro impact.

That positive influence will be evident for all to see when she tops a Netflix broadcast Matchroom card in an undisputed light welterweight title fight this coming weekend

Being an inspiration to others is what the undisputed lightweight champion is most proud of and something she takes pride in. Her career is one many women in Irish boxing are grateful for, be it those who will benefit from it in the future or those who just enjoy watching it unfold.

We got messages from some of the ladies in Irish boxing before her May 20 homecoming against Chantelle Cameron three years ago, and felt it was an appropriate time to re-share with the trilogy fight looming.