$1 Million Bet – Mike Tyson Backs Katie Taylor to win Trilogy Bout

Mike Tyson is team Katie Taylor again, but this time he is putting his money where his mouth is.

The former heavyweight champion of the world and star of 90s boxing rowed in behind the Irish Icon when she rematched the New York-based Puerto Rican on the undercard of his Jake Paul exhibition late last year, backing her to make it 2-0 in the series.

‘Iron Mike’ is taking the same line and is confident that Taylor wins the three-peat, which will be broadcast live on Netflix from the Garden this Friday.

So confident that he has had a $1 million dollar bet with Paul, who manages Serrano.

“A lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours,” Paul told Tyson. “They’re fighting again this weekend.”

Tyson immediately piped up and said “I got Katie” so Paul decided to make a bet with the former heavyweight boxing champion.

“All right, we’ll make a bet,” Paul said. “If Katie wins, then you get a million dollars; if Amanda wins, I get a million. All right, let’s do it.”

It’s not the first time the social media star turned fighter turned fight promoter has made such a bet.

The American did something similar with Eddie Hearn ahead of the first classic between the duo. It remains unconfirmed whether he paid up or not.