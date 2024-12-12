Having a Ball – TJ Doheny Handed Two Weight World Title Chance

The TJ Doheny story continues and is set for another potentially historic chapter.

The Australian-based Laois native will challenge Nick Ball for his WBA featherweight world title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 15.

It means ‘The Power’ has the chance to become a two-weight world champion and put his name on a distinguished list that only includes Irish sporting legends Katie Taylor, Carl Frampton and Steve Collins.

It’s the latest adventure in a sensational Indian Summer for the 38-year-old. Last time out the former IBF super bantamweight world champion gave pound-for-pound star and destructive puncher, Naoya Inoue a fight before having to retire through injury.

The Liverpudlian upset Doheny when he accused the Portlaoise BC graduate of quitting when challenging the ‘The Monster’ for undisputed super bantamweight honours.

Doheny was quick to react and thus the seed was planted. That seed has blossomed and an we are set for a massive Irish vs England clash in March.