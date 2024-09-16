‘Listen Young Man’ – Angry Tj Doheny hits out a world champ Nick ‘Ballbag’ Ball

‘Lets see who the quitter is’.

That’s disgruntled TJ Doheny’s message to Nick Ball.

‘The Power’ is upset with the Liverpudlian after he accused the Australian-based Laois native of quitting when he fought Naoya Inoue for undisputed super bantamweight status earlier this month.

The former IBF world champion’s response was to call out the 27-year-old Queensberry featherweight, Doheny declaring he’d move up the scales to fight the WBA world champion.

Ball has made his Inoue intentions clear, although Japan’s favourite away fighter, Doheny claims that’s not a viable option at present so he offered an alternative.

In typical grumpy fashion, Doheny said: “Nick Ballbag calling me a quitter while calling out a fighter from a lower weight class in the same video has to be up there with one of the best I’ve ever seen!!

“Listen here young man. Take a leaf out of my book and chase greatness first. Challenge all willing world champions in your own division first before selling your ass like a little HO! Inoue is gonna be tied up for the foreseeable so lets set up a dance while you wait to sell your belt to the highest bidder. Lets see who the quitter is!! I’m from a lower weight class too so based on your teams logic it should be no problem to make.”

Ball was last seen in action in non-title action defeating Raymond Ford in the Five v Five tournament. Doheny caused ‘The Monster’ Inoue some problems in his most recent bout but ultimately succumbed to injury in the seventh round of the world title fight.