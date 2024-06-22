END GAME – Lewis Crocker won’t allow talkative Conah Walker to walk the walk

Lewis Crocker says he is glad Conah Walker has enjoyed his fight week in the Matchroom spotlight because he won’t get to experience it again.

The Belfast welterweight faces the Wolverhampton puncher on the Deny-Cash card in Birmingham tonight [Aaturday June 22].

The bout is being billed as 50-50 guaranteed war where Crocker has the chance to move into world title contention or Walker can continue his resurgence.

The Billy Nelson trained ‘Croc’ is adamant the latter won’t happen and he will block the road to stardom for ‘The Wolf’. Crocker, who got more vocal as bad blood was dripped into proceedings, says the match-up is not a ‘pick ’em fight’ and he will show he is levels above his rival, in turn sending him back to small hall boxing.

Rge 27-year-old Conlan Boxing puncher says the only thing of note Walker brings to the ring is a title that can aid his world ranking.



“I always say that the end goal is a World Title,” said Crocker. “This is the perfect fight to get a world ranking and a new belt. This fight isn’t a 50-50 fight: I’m the better fighter. He’s been talking a lot of shit recently so I’m looking forward to getting the job done.

“He’s shitting himself so he is. He hasn’t fought on the big stage. He was on the top table at the press conference and he was all happy with himself. Good mate because you’re going back to the small hall shows after this. Your time is over. See you later. I’m ending the man.

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker weigh in ahead of their Welterweight Contest tomorrow night. 21 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Crocker, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, continues to thrive under the guidance of veteran Scottish trainer Billy Nelson and the heavy-handed Irishman says moving to Scotland has been a game-changer for him both inside the ring and out of it.

“Mentally, it was important for me to come to Scotland where everything is set for me with Billy (Nelson) and all of the lads at the gym. Everything is just great over here.

“The distractions back home, it’s just drinking and partying and what not. When I didn’t have fights and stuff, everything was just going to shit. Mentally and physically, training over here has changed me as a person, inside and outside of the ring.”