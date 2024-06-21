How To Watch – Lewis Crocker versus Conah Walker

Lewis Crocker clashes with Wolverhampton’s Walker for the WBA International Title in an eagerly anticipated match-up at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Croc’ beat Mexico’s Jose Felix with a devastating fifth-round knockout at Ulster Hall last time out in January, and the 27-year-old Sandy Row native is targeting another dominant performance when he takes on a resurgent Walker on away soil.

The welterweight fight is chief support on Matchroom’s Deny – Cash bill.

The card will be aired on the streaming platform DAZN.

Crocker is expecting in the ring any time from 10:00 pm.

DENNY VS. CASH WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER