How To Watch – Lewis Crocker versus Conah Walker

Lewis Crocker clashes with Wolverhampton’s Walker for the WBA International Title in an eagerly anticipated match-up at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Croc’ beat Mexico’s Jose Felix with a devastating fifth-round knockout at Ulster Hall last time out in January, and the 27-year-old Sandy Row native is targeting another dominant performance when he takes on a resurgent Walker on away soil.

The welterweight fight is chief support on Matchroom’s Deny – Cash bill.

The card will be aired on the streaming platform DAZN.

Crocker is expecting in the ring any time from 10:00 pm.

DENNY VS. CASH WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

16:30 DOORS OPEN
16:45 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
EMMANUEL ODIASE 254.3 lbs v KEVIN MASIRIKA 243.5 lbs
(Hamburg, Germany)                   (Manchester, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
MUHAMMAD MUSTAFA ALI 124.4 lbs v KELVIN MADJID 123.2 lbs
(Leicester, England)                                 (Elancourt, France)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
IBRAHEEM SULAIMAAN 135.7 lbs v JESUS GONZALEZ 135.4 lbs
(Birmingham, England)                       (Sincelejo, Colombia)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 134.4 lbs v KANE BAKER 135.4 lbs
(Oldham, England)      (Birmingham, England)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 3 mins International Super-Flyweight contest
HAMZA UDDIN 117.4 lbs v GIULIO COMMERSO 117.8 lbs
(Walsall, England)              (Madrid, Spain)

followed by

10 x 2 mins British and Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Titles
SHANNON RYAN 113.8 lbs v EMMA DOLAN 114.8 lbs
(Watford, England)                 (Norwich, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 139.3 lbs v JEFF OFORI 139.9 lbs
(Blyth, England)                          (Tottenham, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA International Welterweight Title
LEWIS CROCKER 146.6lbs v CONAH WALKER 146.4 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland)     (Wolverhampton, England)  

followed by

12 x 3 mins EBU European Middleweight Title
TYLER DENNY 159.5 lbs v FELIX CASH 159.9 lbs
(Rowley Regis, England)   (Wokingham, England)  

