How To Watch – Lewis Crocker versus Conah Walker
Lewis Crocker clashes with Wolverhampton’s Walker for the WBA International Title in an eagerly anticipated match-up at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.
‘The Croc’ beat Mexico’s Jose Felix with a devastating fifth-round knockout at Ulster Hall last time out in January, and the 27-year-old Sandy Row native is targeting another dominant performance when he takes on a resurgent Walker on away soil.
The welterweight fight is chief support on Matchroom’s Deny – Cash bill.
The card will be aired on the streaming platform DAZN.
Crocker is expecting in the ring any time from 10:00 pm.
|DENNY VS. CASH WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER
|ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
16:30 DOORS OPEN
16:45 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
4 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
EMMANUEL ODIASE 254.3 lbs v KEVIN MASIRIKA 243.5 lbs
(Hamburg, Germany) (Manchester, England)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
MUHAMMAD MUSTAFA ALI 124.4 lbs v KELVIN MADJID 123.2 lbs
(Leicester, England) (Elancourt, France)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
IBRAHEEM SULAIMAAN 135.7 lbs v JESUS GONZALEZ 135.4 lbs
(Birmingham, England) (Sincelejo, Colombia)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 134.4 lbs v KANE BAKER 135.4 lbs
(Oldham, England) (Birmingham, England)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
6 x 3 mins International Super-Flyweight contest
HAMZA UDDIN 117.4 lbs v GIULIO COMMERSO 117.8 lbs
(Walsall, England) (Madrid, Spain)
followed by
10 x 2 mins British and Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Titles
SHANNON RYAN 113.8 lbs v EMMA DOLAN 114.8 lbs
(Watford, England) (Norwich, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 139.3 lbs v JEFF OFORI 139.9 lbs
(Blyth, England) (Tottenham, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA International Welterweight Title
LEWIS CROCKER 146.6lbs v CONAH WALKER 146.4 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Wolverhampton, England)
followed by
12 x 3 mins EBU European Middleweight Title
TYLER DENNY 159.5 lbs v FELIX CASH 159.9 lbs
(Rowley Regis, England) (Wokingham, England)