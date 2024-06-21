Eddie Hearn calls for Lewis Crocker to justify the hype

Eddie Hearn has challenged Lewis Crocker to prove he is worth the hype in Birmingham tomorrow night.

Belfast’s Crocker clashes with Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker for the WBA International Title in what Matchroom are billing as an ‘unmissable welterweight war’ at Resorts World Arena Birmingham live on DAZN.

Despite the fact ‘The Croc’ beat Mexico’s Jose Felix and fellow Belfast name Tyrone McKenna either side of the turn of the year Matchroom boss man, Hearn says he goes into this weekend’s fight with something to prove.

The Essex fight maker wants to see if the Sandy Row boxer is as good as they say and has called for the 27-year-old Conlan Boxing star to put in a performance that will entice more fans to climb onto the hype train.

“Everyone is talking about this kid as someone who can do damage at world level. We will find out how good Lewis Crocker is tomorrow night. Maybe he’s to good for Conah Walker but maybe there is a little bit of hype, lets find out,” said Hearn.

Future world champion predictions have been made in connection to Crocker since he was a teen and while it has taken a little longer than initially expected for him to gain serious momentum he seems well and truly on big-time track at present.

Big wins over McKenna and Felix have played into that but Hearn believes Walker is a tougher test and predicts their Birmingham clash will prove a potential barometer for Croker.

“Conah Walker is one our favourite boys because the turnaround is unbelievable,” he says of a fighter who lost at English title level but has improved since going full time. . “He is taking his career seriously now, he’s had 12 weeks, he’s in fantastic condition.

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker weigh in ahead of their Welterweight Contest tomorrow night. 21 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“This fight is an absolute war, well done to both men for taking it. There’s something about Conah Walker – he beat Cyrus Pattinson, then went to Belfast to win as well, he’s a tough, tough, tough son of a gun.”