‘Harder Fight’ – Michael Conlan says Walker is more of a threat to Lewis Crocker than Paddy Donovan

Lewis Crocker will find it harder against Connah Walker than he will Paddy Donovan predicts Michael Conlan.

‘The Croc’ fights the Wolverhampton fighter on the Deny-Cash card in Birmingham on Saturday night – and all the talk suggests he will fight Donovan in Belfast in November if he emerges victorious.

Olympic medal winner, Conlan says the English fighter has the ability to test the Belfast welter in a fight he suggests should be fan-friendly.

However, it’s a test the two-time world title challenger believes the 27-year-old will pass with flying colours to set up a world title eliminator and a mouthwatering all-Irish clash with ‘The Real Deal’.

While one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs is backing Crocker to win this weekend’s DAZN broadcast Matchroom promoted fight via stoppage, he still believes Walker is more of a danger than the Limerick southpaw.

“I favour Crocker in the fight, in terms of percentages 65% – 35%, although I do think it’s a harder fight than Paddy Donovan,” Conlan told Boxing News.

Explaining why he believes Walker may be more of a threat than his fellow former Top Rank fighter, he adds “His style is so aggressive and he works so hard. He’ll be there all night unless Lewis puts a dent in him, I believe he will, but if he doesn’t who knows how it goes. In my opinion Lewis wins by knockout but in a fight where he has to answer some questions.”

The pressure approach of ‘The Wolf’ should afford ‘The Croc’ the opportunity to show the full extent of his teeth claims the active boxer and Conlan Boxing promoter.

“I think we could see the best of Lewis Crocker. I know how talented he is. He’s not just a big puncher, he’s a skillful boxer, he just chooses to go to war because he has the equalizer. I think this is a match made in heaven for the fans. I know how hard Lewis punches, he has tremendous power and is probably pound for pound one of the best punchers in the country.”

In terms of the Donovan prediction, it’s not the first time Conlan has backed Crocker to beat the Andy Lee-trained star. Speaking after ‘The Real Deal’ defeated Lewis Ritson in Leeds last month the 32-year-old said.

“Good performance from Paddy Donovan tonight but it will be a different fight against a big welterweight who punches like a mule.”

As part of Crocker’s team Conlan, who has always been a massive fan of the Limerick man, has to back the Belfast side of the potential fight.

Still, the fact Donovan took offense to the May comments seems to have both Conlan’s taking more enjoyment out of predicting their charge wins the possible match-up.