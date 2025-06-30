Big Bang’s Dublin Defence? EBU Orders Pierce O’Leary – Fernandez

The EBU have ordered Pierce O’Leary to make the first defence of his recently acquired European light welterweight title against Jon Fernandez.

The Dubliner became Ireland’s 16th European Champion when he claimed the EBU strap by outpointing Liam Dillon at Portman Road earlier this month.

The win sparked talk of a big homecoming and a 3Arena summer fight night was being explored by Frank Warren and Queensberry.

A homecoming opponent hasn’t been mentioned but if the Dub is to put his European title on the line in his hometown, he will have to fight the Spaniard.

The EBU have made Fernadez mandatory challenger, and the teams have until July 15 to agree terms or purse bids will be called.

Fernandez represents a step up on Dillin, he has only ever fallen short against stiff opposition, losing to O’Shaquie Foster and Michel Rivera in and around world level.

It’s understood Queensberry would like to make the fight for Septemer 5 and Michael Conlan will populate the bill.

