Medal Up For Grabs in Busy European U23 Day 2
There is a medal up for grabs for Team Ireland on Day 2 of the European U23 Championships.
Seven of the talented team are between the ropes in Budapest on Monday, and one boxes for bronze at the very least.
The internationally decorated Cliona D’Arcy, will look to step back onto the big stage podium while Patsy Joyce, ROy Colgan, Tadgh O’Donnell, Rebecca Kavanagh, Gavin Ryan and Rachel Lawless also climb through the ropes.
55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath takes on Ukraine’s Maksym Zymenko, the 2024 European Youth Champion in a Last 16 contest. That’s Bout 1 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin has a bye to the Last 16 stage – he’ll open his account against Germany’s Denis Bril on Monday in Bout 5 f Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
70kg Tadgh O’Donnell fights for a second time in the competition when he takes on Croatia’s Petar Kresimir Knezevic in Bout 11 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session..
In Bout 4 of Ring A’s Evening Session, 60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin takes on Latvia’s Laura Jakovleva in a Last 16 bout
80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway makes her tournament debut 6 contests later, in Bout 10 of the same ring and session. She boxers her quarter final against Ukraine’s Viktoriia Shcherbyna.
60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath, has a bye to Last 16, and meets Greeces’s Georgios Pleas in the last contest of the day in Ring A – Bout 14.
In Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 51kg Rachel Lawless, of St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly boxes her Last 16 bout against Spain’s Salmeron Gutierrez
Team Ireland
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
51kg Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath
57kg Natalia Fascizewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo
60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
65kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC
80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway
50kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath
60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin
75kg Tadgh O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin
90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC, Down
Support Staff
Team Manager: High Peformance Director, Jon Mackey
Coaches: James Doyle, Lynne McEnery, Jay Delaney, Ross Hickey (Grangecon BC, Wicklow/Defence Forces) and Paul Simpson (Saviours Crystal, Waterford)
Physio: Paddy O’Donnell and Rian Furley
Athlete Support: Aidan Walsh
R&J: Garry McGillion (Bishop Kelly BC, Tyrone)