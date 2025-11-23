Medal Up For Grabs in Busy European U23 Day 2

There is a medal up for grabs for Team Ireland on Day 2 of the European U23 Championships.

Seven of the talented team are between the ropes in Budapest on Monday, and one boxes for bronze at the very least.

The internationally decorated Cliona D’Arcy, will look to step back onto the big stage podium while Patsy Joyce, ROy Colgan, Tadgh O’Donnell, Rebecca Kavanagh, Gavin Ryan and Rachel Lawless also climb through the ropes.

55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath takes on Ukraine’s Maksym Zymenko, the 2024 European Youth Champion in a Last 16 contest. That’s Bout 1 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin has a bye to the Last 16 stage – he’ll open his account against Germany’s Denis Bril on Monday in Bout 5 f Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

70kg Tadgh O’Donnell fights for a second time in the competition when he takes on Croatia’s Petar Kresimir Knezevic in Bout 11 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session..

In Bout 4 of Ring A’s Evening Session, 60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin takes on Latvia’s Laura Jakovleva in a Last 16 bout

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway makes her tournament debut 6 contests later, in Bout 10 of the same ring and session. She boxers her quarter final against Ukraine’s Viktoriia Shcherbyna.

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath, has a bye to Last 16, and meets Greeces’s Georgios Pleas in the last contest of the day in Ring A – Bout 14.

In Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 51kg Rachel Lawless, of St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly boxes her Last 16 bout against Spain’s Salmeron Gutierrez

Team Ireland

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

51kg Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath

57kg Natalia Fascizewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo

60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

65kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

50kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast

55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin

75kg Tadgh O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin

90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC, Down

Support Staff

Team Manager: High Peformance Director, Jon Mackey

Coaches: James Doyle, Lynne McEnery, Jay Delaney, Ross Hickey (Grangecon BC, Wicklow/Defence Forces) and Paul Simpson (Saviours Crystal, Waterford)

Physio: Paddy O’Donnell and Rian Furley

Athlete Support: Aidan Walsh

R&J: Garry McGillion (Bishop Kelly BC, Tyrone)