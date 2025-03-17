‘Heartbroken’ – Heavyweight Thomas Carty Reacts to Freak Defeat

Thomas Carty has vowed to come back stronger after a freak injury meant there was no Fairy Tale of New York for the heavyweight last weekend.

The stage was set for the Dublin big man to make a big impression in the Big Apple on Sunday. However, disaster struck during his Madison Square Garden hosted, UFC Fight Pass broadcast clash with Dajuan Calloway.

A minute into the second round, Carty’s 409lb opponent wrestled him to the floor, prompting the Irish heavyweight’s knee to give out.

Seconds later, Carty’s knee would buckle again with a loud snap as the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter stumbled to the canvas.

Brave to the last, the southpaw fought on one leg for the remainder of the round but such was the extent of the injury his trainer Paschal Collins pulled him out between stanzas.

Speaking on social media from the hospital Carty revealed he was ‘heartbroken’ with the outcome.

“Not the fairytale ending to my American dream that I had hoped for. My heart breaks knowing so many of my family, friends, and supporters spent their hard-earned money to travel to New York, only for me to fall short with this freak injury. I feel like I’ve let you all down—I wanted to give you a night to remember, a night we could celebrate together,” he said before vowing to bounce back.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel, but this is boxing—the highest highs and the lowest lows. I’ll dust myself off and come back stronger.”

The fight goes down as a defeat on Carty’s record. The manner in which it came gives Carty a ready-made rematch for America