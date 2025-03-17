Emmet Brennan Sends Jab the Way of Dana White

Emmet Brennan threw a sly jab the way of Dana White after boxing his way to a big win in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day eve.

The Dubliner ensured it was repeat rather than revenge in his eagerly anticipated rematch with Kevin Cronin at the Mecca of Boxing.

The Olympian won the pair’s first encounter in the 3Arena last September and repeated the feat on another Callum Walsh-topped New York fight night.

The margin of victory was a lot wider on this occasion meaning the level of controversy was welcomingly less from Brennan’s point of view.

Team Cronin, which includes Irish great Michael Conlan, let their discontent be known post the first of the two fights, while UFC boss Dana White, who watched from ringside, was vocal in his criticism of the scoring on more than one occasion.

Brennan admitted the noise around the result in Dublin stung, so winning without controversy this time around was a little more special.

Not to mention he enjoyed sending a mini message to White.

Speaking after the 10 round points win Brennan said: “The last few months have been very rough.

“I took some serious, serious s*** after that first fight.

“Dana I think is here, he gave me probably the most. It was a close fight the first fight, it wasn’t a robbery. The few days after that, it did feel like a loss with the s*** that I got.”

The win sees the Dublin Dockland’s boxer progress to 6-0. At this early stage of his career he has three domestic wins and is a two weight BUI

Celtic champion, Brennan has also achieved a Madison Square Garden and has grown a following of note in New York to go with his big Dublin following.