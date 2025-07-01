‘Then I’m Coming For Them’ – Bayo Alabi Shares Call Out Time Frame

Bayo Alabi is keeping his cards close to his chest — for now.

The new to the scene Dublin boxer moved to 2-0 last month with a composed and gutsy performance in on JB Promotions Devenish bill.

It was a performance that helped the Tallaght boxer increase his profile to the extent his name is already being mentioned in domestic matchmaking conversations.

However, Alabi insists he won’t be calling anyone just yet.

It’s not that the Unit 3 operator is adverse to name-dropping or domestic action; rather, he wants to survey the landscape while earning his stripes first.

Once the former Westside amateur reaches the first mini milestone and moves 5-0 ,he’ll start to make some noise and mention names.

“If I can get to 5-0 by the end of the year, I’ll be delighted,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s when I’ll really start doing what I want to do and start calling people out.”

It’s not hesitation or lack of ambition — it’s strategy. Alabi wants to build momentum, sharpen his tools, and be ready to make real statements when the time is right.

“There’s no point getting ahead of myself. I’ve still got work to do. But when I hit that 5-0 mark, you’ll see the real me.Then it starts. Then I’m coming for them.” he adds before suggesting he hasn’t seen anything to be worried about so far.

“I watch everyone around my weight. Not because I think they’re amazing or anything like that — it’s just my thing. I like knowing who’s in my way, but right now, nobody’s standing out.”

Alabi looks set to appear on JB Promotions Ocotber card at the National Stadium and is booked in for a fight on MHD Promotions Maximum Risk bill on August 2. He is hoping to level up next time out and has called for six round action.

“I’d probably rather six-rounders now, to be honest. I can afford to give away one round and then chip away in three, four, five, six. But we’ll sit down with the team and see.”