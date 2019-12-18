Andy Lee confirms he will be part of Tyson Fury training team for Wilder rematch

Andy Lee has confirmed he will be part of Tyson Fury’s training camp ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title confirmed he had split with Ben Davidson earlier this week and revealed he would team up Emmanuel Steward’s nephew Javan ‘Sugar Hill’ Steward.

Irish-boxing.com previously surmised former WBO middleweight world champion, Lee would be part of the set up and the Limerick man confirmed as much on Off The Ball’s Off The Brawl this week.

Speaking on an episode of ‘Off the Brawl’ that will air on Thursday, Lee confirmed he had suggested ‘Sugar Hill’ to heavyweight Fury.

Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan’s coach also revealed that he will be part of the set up, but is unsure as to the extent of his role as of just yet.

“I don’t know what my role will be,” he explained.

“[I’m] someone who knows him personally, maybe more than ‘Sugarhill’ knows him, and someone who can just be there, give my opinion and I also know a thing or two so I can work him a little bit.”

Lee also revealed that when suggesting Sugar Hill he thought he was recommending someone to join the team similar to how Freddy Roach did last time out.

The Limerick man wasn’t expecting Fury to split from the young coach that has worked with him throughout his comeback and in the first Wilder fight.

“It’s unfortunate, it seems, that Ben Davison will no longer be involved. I had said to ‘Sugarhill’, ‘Ben is there and he is his coach, but he’s bringing you in.’

“‘Sugarhill’ said he was happy to work with him, that he’d been in this position before with other coaches and that we’d all work together to get the best result.”

“So, what’s happened between Ben and Tyson, that’s between them. Maybe they’ll get it back on, maybe they won’t.

“I was looking forward to being in the camp with both of them, watching them work and learning from both ‘Sugarhill’ and Ben Davison.”