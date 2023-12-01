SILVER LINING – John Donoghue reaches World Junior Final
John Donoghue is a World Junior Championships finalist.
The 15-year-old prospect traded in his 63kg bronze medal for silver in Yerevan today.
The Olympic Mullingar boxer defeated Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis by unanimous decision to reach the decider.
The victory was Donoghue’s fourth in the tournament and a fighter that was hours away from being withdrawn at the quarter-final stage is now just one win away from a sensational gold.
Mary McDonagh will come home with bronze as India’s Akansh Phalasw halted her World Junior run at the semi-final stage.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer