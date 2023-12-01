AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

SILVER LINING – John Donoghue reaches World Junior Final

John Donoghue is a World Junior Championships finalist.

The 15-year-old prospect traded in his 63kg bronze medal for silver in Yerevan today.

The Olympic Mullingar boxer defeated Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis by unanimous decision to reach the decider.

The victory was Donoghue’s fourth in the tournament and a fighter that was hours away from being withdrawn at the quarter-final stage is now just one win away from a sensational gold.

Mary McDonagh will come home with bronze as India’s Akansh Phalasw halted her World Junior run at the semi-final stage.

Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer

