“Give Me The Contract” – Padraig McCrory wants Eddie Hearn to confirm Vegas agreement

The always polite and usually mild-mannered Padraig McCrory is ready to accost Eddie Hearn in Belfast this week to find out where his big fight contract is.

‘The Hammer’ looks to have secured the huge bout he’s been calling for with talk of an Edgar Berlanga match-up increasing in volume in both senses of the word.

In fact, the Dee Walsh-trained fighter agreed financial terms and has been given three potential dates to be ready for. However, he has yet to see a contract and, as a fighter who emerged from the small hall scene and had to battle for every opportunity he’s gotten, he remains cautious.

“The last I heard is the figure is agreed, which is usually the biggest stumbling block,”

“I think they are going for Las Vegas, Conor Benn – Chris Eubank is the priority and they are trying to fit the schedule around that. There are three dates that I’ve heard between mid-January and the start of February.”

It’s so close McCrory’s coach Walsh has been doing his Berlanga homework but the Conlan Boxing fighter will try to get a word with Eddie Hearn, who is in Belfast this weekend, just to make sure.

“I’ve told him to give me the contract, I’m ready to go. I’m hoping that most of it is agreed and it’s just about ticking some boxes. But boxing is a strange aul game and things can change in the blink of an eye,” he adds when asked if he’ll try grab a word with the Matchroom promoter before admitting if it doesn’t materialize he will take it badly.

“I’m at the stage now that, if it’s not me, I’ll be fuming. I’m so invested in it, if I don’t get the shot I’ll be very disappointed.

“I’m ready to go now. It’s such a big fight it’s not hard to get up for.”

Berlanga was last seen outpointing Jason Quigley and although he is undefeated, ‘The Chosen One’ is a fighter McCrory feels he could upset.

“This is a massive risk. I’m fighting a very dangerous guy, a very good fighter.

“I was in Vegas for my honeymoon in 2017 and my son was born nine months later. It’s written in the star. I’ll be going to Vegas, if I get this fight, with all belief I can the job done.”