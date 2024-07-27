WATCH – All the Reaction – Rise or Fall post-fight Interviews
An eventful Rise or Fall card played out at the Warehouse in the Red Cow on Friday night.
There were wins for Paul Loonam, John Boyd, Matthew Tyndall, Cain Lewis, Sean Murray, Shane McConnell, Peter Carr, Stevie Collins and Cheyanne O’Neill.
Irish-boxing.com was on hand to get reaction.
To see how the action played out blow for blow visit HERE.
Check out all our interviews below:
Shane McConnell
John Boyd
Sean Murray
Joe Ward
Cain Lewis
Matthew Tyndall
Cheyanne O’Neill
Phillip Sutcliffe Jr
Peter Carr
Glenn Byrne