WATCH – All the Reaction – Rise or Fall post-fight Interviews

Jonny Stapleton

An eventful Rise or Fall card played out at the Warehouse in the Red Cow on Friday night.

There were wins for Paul Loonam, John Boyd, Matthew Tyndall, Cain Lewis, Sean Murray, Shane McConnell, Peter Carr, Stevie Collins and Cheyanne O’Neill.

Irish-boxing.com was on hand to get reaction.

Check out all our interviews below:

Shane McConnell

John Boyd

Sean Murray

Joe Ward

Cain Lewis

Matthew Tyndall

Cheyanne O’Neill

Phillip Sutcliffe Jr

Peter Carr

Glenn Byrne

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

