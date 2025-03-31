Worth the Weight – Gary Cully Shares Career Update

Gary Cully looks set to become a name in a very interesting light welterweight division.

The Kildare native suffered a second career defeat on Matchroom’s Monaco card late last year and has decided to review things weight-wise since.

That defeat to Maxi Hughes, his second career reverse, is said to have halted a charge toward lightweight honours – and it seems Cully will now explore options higher up the weight scale.

The huge for the weight and supremely fit boxer never looked for excuses after his defeats to both Hughes and Jose Felix but with time to reflect, believes making lightweight may have lessened his ability to perform.

As a result, he has plans to move up the scales, although the Sarto boxer’s next fight won’t be until after he has fully recovered from a bad eye injury.

Monte Carlo, Monaco: Gary Cully v Maxi Hughes, WBA Lightweight Continental Title 14 December 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. The fighters after their fight.

“Every person I ever talk to asks me when I’m fighting next, so I feel like I want to jump on and update ya all where I’m at since my last fight,” Cully began in an online post addressing his current standing.

“Since fighting in December I’ve been having some trouble with my eyes and my vision. I’ve recently been to see an eye specialist and have been told that due to an injury to my eye I’ll have to complete a 10 week rehabilitation program before I’m cleared to fight again which will hopefully save me from having to undergo eye surgery. I’ve been told I can’t spar or take any fights while I’m taking part in rehabilitation.

“Losing is never nice and it’s always hard to take, but what was particularly hard to take in my last fight was the shit performance that led to the loss. I’ve been campaigning as a lightweight (135lbs) for over 10 years now and I think my last 2/3 performances have been proof it’s starting to take its toll on my body to get down to the weight. I’m looking forward to getting the all clear and getting back to it at a new weight that suits my body better at this stage in my career and life.

“As always I want to give a quick shoutout to my team and to all of my sponsors who continue to support me while I chase my dreams. I’ve still got plenty left to give and a lot of goals that haven’t yet been achieved. I’ll be back in the ring soon with a new reason why and fresh motivation but for now its about time I start practicing how to change a few nappies.”