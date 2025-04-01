Michael Conlan Responds to Eddie Hearn’s Josh Warrington Offer

Michael Conlan told Eddie Hearn to put his money where his mouth is if he wants him to fight Josh Warrington.

The Matchroom promoter put forward the idea of an Ireland v England clash in the lead up to the Belfast stars return to the ring last month.

Hearn said if the Olympic medal winner defeated Asad Asif Khan in Brighton, he’d consider offering him a clash with the ‘Leeds Warrior’.

“You know, there was a mention the other day of Mick Conlan,” Hearn told Boxingscene.

“If he [Conlan] comes through his fight, you know, two big fan bases could be interesting,” he added. “I mean, like, last chance saloon. We acknowledge this is going to be Josh’s last year in boxing.

“I think he came off the Cacace fight. It feels like the inactivity killed him a little bit in that fight and wants to go again.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 22: Eddie Hearn interviewed at Public Workout ahead of this weekends fight. 22 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Conlan has a European title fight agreed for this summer and is a man on a world title mission. However, he has always expressed an interest in sharing the ring with Warrington, who holds wins over Martin Lindsay, Patrick Hyland and Carl Frampton and suffered defeat to Anthony Cacace.

London, UK: Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington Final Press Conference ahead of their IBO Super-Featherweight Title fight on saturday night. 19 September 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

With that in mind, an end-of-the-year clash in New York appeals.

“We could do Josh Warrington in (Madison Square) Garden in December,” Conlan said.

“I see Eddie Hearn shouting for it. Pay me the money and I’ll come to New York in December, and I’ll sell that place out for you.”