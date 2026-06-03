‘I’ll Fight Anyone’ – John Joe Nevin Hits Back at Claims he ‘Lost his Balls’

John Joe Nevin has hit back at claims he ‘lost his balls’.

The Olympic medal winner went in two-footed on Jay Byrne after the JB Promotions expressed frustration a bout between the West Meath man and Senan Kelly didn’t materialise.

Fighter turned fight promoter, Byrne recently told Irish-boxing.com a deal had been agreed in principle for the Kildare native and the legend of Irish amateur boxing to contest the Irish 140lbs title on July 10. He said the Olympic silver medallist then pulled back from the bout.

Nevin took exception to the comments and responded in kind.

Speaking online on Wednesday, the Mullingar Shunter claimed he only got offered three thousand euro to fight the fight. As a result, he claims he didn’t accept the offer and suggested he has nothing to fear when it comes to Kelly.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’ll fight anyone,” Nevin said.

“I’d beat 10 Jays and Senan after it. I’d fight anyone, and I’d mean anyone, but for the right money. It was to make sense. I’m not doing this for the fun of it. At no time did I give my team in America permission to accept that deal.”

While the comments from both teams may indicate the fight won’t happen anytime soon, the noise around bout now may make it attractive to some of the big promoters coming to Dublin later this summer.

Queensberry, Zuffa Boxing and Matchroom all hosts shows between August 1 and September 5 and may now be tempted to offer a nice financial package to both to fight.