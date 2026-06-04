Katie Taylor Farewell Foe and Croke Park Date Emerge

Flora Pili looks set to be Katie Taylor’s farewell foe.

The greatest female fighter of all time will get the send-off she deserves as a Croke Park fight night will be confirmed at a Matchroom press conference this coming Friday.

Irish-boxing.com understands Matchroom has the famous Jones Road venue booked for September 5 and the final fight of the Irish legend’s legendary career will play out in the first weekend of Autumn.

Standing in the opposite corner will be Pili. Former world champion and former UFC star Holly Holm was the preferred choice, but the American’s second defeat to Jennifer Hann last weekend saw her ruled out.

Stepping in will be the French fighter.

Pili is a former European champion and currently holds the IBO title. She is unbeaten in 12 fights with two knockouts to her name.

The 29-year-old gets the call as mandatory for the WBC light welterweight world title. Taylor holds the IBF, WBO and WBA straps at the weight. The WBC was most recently in the possession of Sandy Ryan, but she has stepped away from the sport to have a baby, freeing up Pili and Taylor to fight for the green and gold strap. It means the Irish Icon has the chance to become a three-time two-weight undisputed champion on September 5.

Undercard details have yet to emerge, but there should be a musical element to proceedings with Ed Sheeran having been approached to perform.