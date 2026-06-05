More Mayhem than Ever – Stevie McKenna Promises Dana White Brand of Chaos Ahead of Zuffa Debut

It’s a case of new promoter, same manic Stevie McKenna, assures the ever entertaining fighter.

The Monaghan native makes his debut under the Zuffa Boxing banner this weekend and fans expecting a more measured version of the entertaining Irish puncher are in for disappointment.

If anything, McKenna is promising an even more destructive edition of the fighter who earned the nickname ‘The Hitman’ through a relentless pursuit of knockouts and chaos.

The 27-year-old returns to action for the first time in 539 days when he faces American Casey James Streeter at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday night, officially beginning a new chapter under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing banner.

And while the promotional logo on the posters has changed, McKenna insists the trademark mayhem remains firmly intact.

“I’m raring to get back fighting again,” said McKenna, who suffered the first loss of his career against England’s Lee Cutler last time out told the Irish Mirror.

“I’m 18 months out of the ring, but I’ve been working every day in the gym, working hard.

“It is very exciting to be back fighting again and I’m going to be very active with Zuffa Boxing, that’s the main thing. I’m looking to fight three times this year, get back to knocking people out and bringing more mayhem than ever. I’m ready to be unleashed.

“It’s great being back in fight week again,” McKenna added.

“It was a long 18 months, but I spent 18 months in the gym training hard, so I’m bigger and stronger now.

“I’m fighting at middleweight, and I just can’t wait to be unleashed, really. I’m like a lion ready to get out of the cage and attack.”

That warning will sound familiar to Irish fight fans.

The older brother of soon tbe world title challenger Aaron McKenna has never been one for safety-first boxing. His all-action style has delivered 14 stoppages from 15 victories and helped establish him as one of the most entertaining fighters on the scene.

Now, after an extended spell out of the ring, he believes the version returning under the Zuffa banner is stronger, bigger and more dangerous than ever.

The move to middleweight was partly influenced by Zuffa’s active weight classes, but McKenna reveals the jump was coming regardless.

“I was bursting at the weight below anyway, so middleweight made more sense for me,” he explained.

“I’m big and strong at the weight. I’m six-foot-two, I can punch, I’m very strong.

“I’ve been working hard in the gym, and you’re gonna see an improved, stronger Stevie McKenna that’s more vicious on fight night.”

The Smithborough native joins Callum Walsh and Feargal McKenna on the books of Zuffa.

He reveals that when Dana White announced his move into professional boxing, he immediately wanted in.

The Monaghan man sees parallels between the UFC’s rise and what Zuffa could achieve in boxing, and was quick to sign on when the opportunity arrived.

“Zuffa Boxing is the future of boxing,” he declared.

“When I heard Dana White was getting involved in boxing, I wanted to be a part of it immediately.

“Him and Nick Khan are geniuses. It’s the best promotion in combat sport between them.

“So, it’s great to be a part of Zuffa.

“First off it’s all about Saturday night, and going back to doing what I do best, and that’s knock people out.”