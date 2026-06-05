WATCH LIVE – Katie Taylor Croke Park Press Conference

It’s happening. Katie Taylor will get the farewell her legendary career deserves.

The Irish Icon’s final fight will play out at Croke Park.

Official confirmation will come at GAA Headquarters on at 2PM today and you can watch live here:

Hearn and Brian Peters met with Croke Park officials in April, and positive leaks have been coming out since.

It seems things have been finalised and the Olympic gold medal winner will become the first headliner since Muhammad Ali fought Al ‘Blue’ Lewis at the famous venue in 1972.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Katie Taylor participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)Boxing Newsletters

Earlier this year Taylor revealed she would fight for the last time this year and expressed a Croke Park desire. He wish has been granted and she looks set to trade leather on Jones Road on September 5.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport in April, Taylor explained that a fight in Croker would be a dream come true: “It would be the icing on the cake to end my career in Croke Park. I fought in Madison Square Garden. I fought in the Excel Arena in London. I fought all around the world. This might even top it to be honest if I ended my career here. So here’s hoping.

“There is no opponent confirmed to be honest but I’m willing to fight anyone whether it’s Holly Holm, Chantelle Cameron or anyone else. I think my whole career has stated I’ve never backed down from any challenge or any fight. That is why I’ve been involved in so many exciting fights in my career. I still have the heart for those big battles. Now one last time, we’ll see what happens.

“The only thing that would really interest me is the Croke Park fight. I felt like I was passing on the baton in a certain aspect.

“The thoughts of seeing all the tricolours, 80,000 people in Croke Park for my farewell fight, can it get any better than that? That would be very, very special.”