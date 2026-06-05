Fairytale Ending – Official Katie Taylor Croke Park Details Confirmed

Press Release

A fairytale ending in the storied career of Ireland’s greatest ever athlete Katie Taylor is today confirmed for Saturday, September 5 – live worldwide on DAZN – at Dublin’s iconic Croke Park as she defends her WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles and fights for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship in a historic Undisputed clash against France’s undefeated Flora Pili.

Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Boxing, in association with Aiken Promotions, Brian Peters and Title Event Partner, Lidl Ireland, made the monumental announcement at a launch press conference today in an event that will undoubtedly bring the nation to a standstill.

Tickets will officially be released on sale next week via Ticketmaster, Friday June 12, priced from €38.70, with Family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50. Full details – including on-sale dates and service charges – are provided below.

Backed by Title Event Partner Lidl Ireland, the leading retailer is getting in the ring to support Katie as she fulfils her ambition to bring female boxing to Croke Park and break barriers in elevating female sport.

The legendary London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and two-weight queen of boxing (25-1, 6 KOs) returns to home shores for what promises to be a special night in front of over 80,000 supporters at the Ireland’s premier concert and events venue – where she will bid to become a three-time Undisputed champion of the world.

It will be the first time a professional boxing event has been staged at the historic Dublin home of the Gaelic Athletic Association since the late, great Muhammad Ali famously fought Detroit heavyweight Alvin ‘Blue’ Lewis back in 1972.