Daniel O’Sullivan Silences His Own Doubts with Emphatic Return

Forget the doubters Daniel O’Sullivan silenced his own doubts with victory on JB Promotions bill last Friday.

O’Sullivan knocked out some personal demons as well as Daniel Przewieslik at the Leopardstown Racecourse.

The BUI Celtic and Irish title winner’s brilliant career start was halted abruptly by Ashlee Eales in England in May.

Considering the fact he has big wins over Sean Murray, Peter Carr and former amateur standout Dean Walsh, it’s a reverse that will be more of a blip than a bone-crushing disaster.

However, it still had a massive mental impact on the Dubliner and, as such, threatened to derail things.

The self-aware boxer knew as much and knew he needed to score a confidence-restoring win as soon as possible.

“So happy to get that monkey off my back,” an honest O’Sullivan said after stopping the Pole last weekend.

“It was a big mental thing for me. I just wanted to get back in as quick as possible and put on a performance like that. I think that was the perfect way to get back. I was just like, I wanted to get back in as quick as possible and putting on a performance like that. I think that was a great way to get back.

“I said during the week if I was to stop him it would be a big statement. He even told me afterwards he’d never been stopped with body shots before and he’s been in with some very good lads.

“I think that’s a good way to announce that I’m back on the scene now and that the last time was just a blip.”

For all the confidence he showed in the ring, O’Sullivan admits the loss overseas had left him forgetting something important. He is champion at a competitive weight in Ireland.

“I have to keep reminding myself that I’m still Irish champion,” he admitted.

“After that fight I kind of forgot. I thought, ‘That’s my career… I’m back down to a low, low level.’But I am still Irish champion.”

The Irish title will ensure plenty of opportunities for the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter and there are three massive cards coming to Dublin later this summer.

Although O’Sullivan’s focus was soley on last weekend and a return to the winners circle.

“There was talk of Croke Park and everything like that,” he said.

“But it didn’t matter to me. All I cared about was July 10th and getting the win back. Now we’ll take whatever comes.”