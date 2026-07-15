‘Now It’s All About Croke Park’ – Paul Ryan Can Look Toward Biggest Night of His Career

Paul Ryan was happy to get something off his chest after his most recent win last weekend.

The Irish middleweight champion was finally free to talk about a huge fight in Croke Park and his September 5 opponent, Paddy Gallagher.

The Dubliner was confirmed on the massive Katie Taylor farewell card two weeks ago, but with a keep-busy fight against ‘The Grafter’ Jordan Grannum to contend with first, he was reluctant to open up about his high-profile battle with the Commonwealth Games medal winner.

So, after navigating his way past the experienced journeyman on JB Promotions Heating Up card last Friday, he was delighted to open up about his appearance on the historic card. ‘Ravishing’ had deliberately kept quiet about his GAA Headquarters appearance until after taking care of business at Leopardstown Racecourse, so after he had his hand raised, he was finally ready to embrace the occasion.

“I was shutting everyone up for the last few weeks because I didn’t want to take anything in before this fight,” Ryan said.

“But now it’s all about Croke Park. It’s a fantastic stage and a fantastic opportunity and a fantastic opponent.”

The Jay Byrne-managed former underage-amateur standout fights popular Belfast boxer Gallagher on the massive Matchroom bill.

He believes a pivotal point in his career. At 27, he has a chance to showcase his talents to a massive global audience as well as the influential Eddie Hearn, who promotes the bill.

Both are a massive point of motivation for the Blanch native, although he notes ‘The Pat Man’, who recently came out of retirement with a point to prove, will come fired up, fighting to ensure the happy ending he wants for his career.

“I think it’s a real crossroads fight for both of us. Paddy is the veteran. I think he probably feels he could have accomplished more in the sport, which is fair to say, and I think he’s trying to do that now.

“Then you’ve got me. I’m 27, I’m in my prime, and I’m looking to push on. So it’s a really, really good crossroads fight.”

Ryan has enormous respect for Gallagher’s achievements and experience, insisting the Belfast man is a far tougher assignment than his professional record alone suggests.

“I don’t think he achieved his full potential,” Ryan explained when discussing the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic Champion further.

“I think he’s better than what his professional career says. He’s boxed some really good people. Even going back to his amateur days he shared the ring with Callum Smith. He was unlucky in the British title fight with Chris Jenkins and he’s had some really good wins. He’s a crafty, crafty veteran.”

Despite the respect, Ryan insists there will be no room for sentiment come September 5

“I’m leaving no stone unturned for this. Boxing is my life. It’s my obsession. So right now it’s all eyes on Paddy.”

The bout represents a somewhat out-of-the-blue meeting considering Gallagher was retired up until this spring, but once it was put to the Irish title holder at 160lbs it was one that made sense to him.

“It was one of the names that came up and we just said, ‘actually yeah, that’s a great fight.’

“He’s got a great profile, he’s highly ranked and it just made sense. I think it’s going to bring out a really good version of me,” the fighter, who went straight back into camp in the UK added.

“I’m excited for it.”