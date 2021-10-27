Rebels Join Forces -Vladimir Belujsky Joins Mike Perez on Legacy Card

There will be a lot of Rebel interest in Duesseldorf, Germany in two weeks’ time, as Vladimir Belujsjy [12(8)-3(1)-1] has been confirmed for another fight on the Continent.

‘The Slovak Rebel’ will join the ‘Cuban Rebel’ Mike Perez at the Classic Remise, Duesseldorf on a Legacy Sports Management card.

Belujsky’s last fight also played out in Germany where he defeated Davit Makaradze on the top of Columbia Club, Tempelhof hosted a card to pick up the relatively unrecognized GBC World super middleweight title.

The big punching 25-year-old will now return to the country where he fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on the Perez topped card.

The event will be the second installment from Legacy and follows after an event in Dubai in August featuring; Austin Trout, Anthony Sims Jr, Fernando Martinez, Mike Perez, and Ramona Graeff.

Perez takes on Jose Gregorio Ulrich an Argentine 29-year-old on top of the bill while an all South American affair between Argentina’s Augustin Mauro Gauto and Venezuelan David Barreto supports the evening’s main event.

Argentine legend Marcos Maidana will also be at the Classic Remise in Dusseldorf as a special guest of Legacy Sports Management. The former two-weight world champion turned promoter works in cooperation with the Legacy Fight Night series.

For Belujsky it’s a massive chance to impress a new to the game but well backed promotional outfit with the power to keep him

busy and secure him progressive fights.