Rematch not retirement on Spike O’Sullivan’s mind

The gloves will remain off the hook for now.

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan isn’t calling it a day.

With the Cork man suffering defeat in his first fight back from a 22-month layoff in Castlebar on St Patrick’s Day many began to talk about retirement.

Considering, the Cork fight is Ireland’s oldest boxer and 39 years of age, he says it’s a fair question to ask, particularly after a defeat but it’s not fair to assume he will finish.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter is staying true to his ‘fight on if I win, lose or draw’ pre-fight promise.

“It’s a fair question. I’m the oldest fighter in the country. I felt good in camp, sharp in sparring. I didn’t spar that much but the sparring I did I felt quite fit. I only had four weeks sparring but I don’t want to make any excuses. I think I can improve on that and with a longer camp I think I can do better,” he begins when asked about calling it day.

“I don’t want to retire right now.”

You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks but O’Sullivan is adamant he can improve. The Mahon light middleweight believes there is room to get sharper.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose but I think I can come back sharper and be better with a longer camp,” he adds before revealing he doesn’t know what longer-term targets to set himself.

“I’ve got to talk with my coach, reevaluate, see how sharp I can get and see how my next performance goes.”

Reflecting on his most recent display, ‘Spike’ admitted French middleweight champion Sofiane Khati deserved to win.

“He fought a very good fight. It was fit in there, he was the fresher guy. I’ve been out of the ring for 22 months and he comes off two good wins and he was a bit too much for me tonight. I think the right fighter got the decision and congratulations to him and the very best of luck going forward.

“I honestly thought he won the fight. I’ve no complaints at all. I’ve no excuses hats off to him, he came to Ireland and beat me. He is the first non-world champion to beat me, so fair play to him.”

Speaking since O’Sullivan has suggested a rematch and said he would love another shot at the only non-world champion to beat him.