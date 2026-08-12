One Night in Dublin Changed the Stevie McKenna-Callum Walsh Equation

Stevie McKenna needed only 65 seconds to make his presence felt at the 3Arena. One brutal right hand ended Owen O’Neill’s night in the opening round and produced the kind of knockout that quickly found an audience far beyond those watching Zuffa Boxing 10 in Dublin.

The timing could hardly have been better. Callum Walsh was competing on the same card and emerged with his unbeaten record intact after a demanding ten-round contest against the veteran Tyler Denny. McKenna had spoken about facing his fellow Irishman before the event, but there is a difference between suggesting a fight and giving people a reason to demand it.

McKenna Made His Case in Dublin

For McKenna, the case for making that fight began with what he did to O’Neill. There was little opportunity for the contest to develop into anything more complicated. McKenna backed O’Neill towards the ropes and the right hand that followed brought an abrupt end to proceedings after just 1:05.

The boxing betting market left little doubt about what was expected from McKenna against O’Neill. The Monaghan fighter went off as a prohibitive 1/25 favourite and justified that confidence almost immediately, although even such short odds could hardly account for the ferocity of the finish.

Double victory pic.twitter.com/SlVqyh44qv — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 8, 2026

You could hear what Dublin thought of it. After the stoppage, McKenna asked the crowd whether Walsh should be next and the response was difficult to misinterpret. His manager Mike Borao has since revealed that the 29-year-old is now “locked on” making the fight happen.

That represents a notable development from the build-up to Saturday. McKenna had already spoken publicly about facing Walsh and even floated the prospect of a stadium event. The events at the 3Arena have given that ambition considerably more substance.

Ireland is Not the Only Possibility

Borao believes McKenna-Walsh could fill a major stadium in Ireland, but his mention of New York is particularly interesting.

Walsh has built much of his professional career in the United States and already commands a following among Irish-American fight fans, with his previous victory coming in Las Vegas against Carlos Ocampo. McKenna has also boxed extensively across the Atlantic. Dublin would provide the obvious emotional setting, but New York would hardly feel like neutral territory.

The first EVER Zuffa Boxing main event



@KingCallumWalsh v Carlos Ocampo



LIVE on @ParamountPlus | JAN 23 | #ZuffaBoxing01 pic.twitter.com/sY446yoQxM — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) January 22, 2026

There is a sporting argument for the fight too. Walsh’s victory over the experienced Denny required him to negotiate ten rounds. McKenna barely had time to break sweat against O’Neill. Those contrasting nights leave plenty to debate if they are eventually matched together.

The Call-Out Now Has Momentum Behind It

Boxing is full of fights that sound wonderful immediately after somebody picks up a microphone but never get much further than the call-out. McKenna-Walsh has at least cleared some of the usual obstacles, with both fighters already operating under the Zuffa Boxing banner.

There are bigger individual opportunities available, particularly with Borao even mentioning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara as an option for McKenna. That only makes the next move more intriguing.

Before Saturday, McKenna against Walsh was an enticing idea. After what happened in Dublin, Zuffa may soon have to decide whether it wants to turn that noise into a fight.