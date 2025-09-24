Michael Conlan : I’m Back To Win a World Title

Michael Conlan has declared that his comeback is about one thing and one thing only — becoming a world champion.

The Belfast star stepped back into the spotlight with a statement stoppage win over Jack Bateson in Dublin earlier this month, proving he remains a force at featherweight in the process.

The Olympic medal winner believes the manner of the win shows he still has the credentials to compete at world level, while the two-time world title challenger has made clear his world title intentions.

“I wasn’t relieved when the fight ended, I just proved a point to myself,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com. “People may have thought I came back for money or to milk it. But I’m back to win a world title — that’s the only reason.”

Conlan’s show reel knockout reminded fans of his quality, and keeps momentum going. The switch-hitter now wants a more meaningful name in the opposite corner.

One of those could be former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.



“There’s been an offer sent for Warrington,” he said. “It’s nowhere near done or anywhere near anything right now.”

The Wasserman boxer has also kept an eye on his old rival Leigh Wood, who dramatically stopped him in their 2022 classic. The Nottingham man remains a figure in the division and a potential dance partner down the line.

Meanwhile, former unified super-bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton is another target. The American, currently in the WBC rankings, would appeal both stylistically and commercially.



“Fulton is the fight I’d love at featherweight,” Conlan said. “If he doesn’t move up, a big fight in New York with the Irish and Philadelphia crowd would be fantastic.”

Whatever comes next, Conlan insists Dublin will be the preferred stage. He wants to build on the magic of his September ‘Return of the Mick’ bill and believes the capital is the perfect backdrop for another run at the top.

“I want it to be Dublin — that’s the main place I want to fight now,” he explained. “There’s a possibility of December, but if not, Paddy’s Day. One of those two dates it will be.”

