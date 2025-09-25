Smart, Ambitious, Dangerous – Guaghran Talks Up Belfast Kronk Prospect Oisín Dunlop

Oisín Dunlop is a sweet scientist who specialises in explosives, according to Ian Guaghran.

The IGB boss recently added Dunlop to his stable and says the Kronk Gym prospect embodies both intelligence and power. For Guaghran, brains are as important as brawn when it comes to building a career in the fight game, and he believes the youngster has the balance just right.

“Oisín is extremely intelligent and can both box and bang,” Guaghran told Irish-Boxing.com. “He has a huge future ahead of him. His application form was incredible — I thought someone had written it for him, but no, it was all him. He’s smart, ambitious, and talented, which is exactly what you want. The boxing brain is just as vital as the boxing skills.”

‘The Diamond’ underlined his smarts outside the ring this summer, securing strong A-level results and a university place. Guaghran says that the same focus and discipline will stand to him inside the ropes as he prepares for his professional debut, which takes place on MHD’s November 2 card.

“Oisín ticks all the boxes. He’s clever, he listens, and he can fight. That combination will carry him a long way,” Guaghran added.

Meanwhile, two of Guaghran’s other young fighters have been making moves of their own.

Cathal Jennings has entertained his way to 5-0 and particularly impressed his manager last time out.

“He was brilliant,” Guaghran said. “He boxed really well, but in the last 30 seconds, he basically did a Max Holloway — pointed to the canvas and went toe-to-toe. The crowd loved it. That shows he has brains but also knows how to entertain when the moment is right. He’s building a following already.”

Carlos Pereira, meanwhile, had to dig deep on debut against seasoned opponent Jacob Marrer but emerged with a valuable win and experience under his belt.

“Jacob gave Carlos a really tough debut,” Guaghran noted. “People get deceived by his record — he knows the game and is dangerous if you take him lightly. Carlos was nervous at the start, but he settled, grew into the fight, and showed his quality. Those lessons are priceless early on.”