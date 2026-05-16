FOur U19 Championship Finals to Look Out For

The Championships, formerly known as the Youth Championships, conclude at the National Stadium today.

Across an action-packed afternoon, 24 emerging talents will be crowned U19 All-Irish Champions in various weight classes.

The U19 instalment is one that excites fight followers in particular, as it’s a chance to have a look at the boxers close to making the move into the senior ranks. The fact that we are relatively early into the latest Olympic cycle only fuels that intrigue.

Not to mention, across the 110 boxers that entered are regular Irish title winners, European medalists, and those attempting to enter the winners’ circle for the first time.

It means each of today’s finals is exciting in its own right. There is certainly something to take from every match-up on the running order.

However, we’ve picked out some that stand out to us.

Abbey Molly vs Louise Joyce

A huge fight between two of Ireland’s best underage little women.

The light flyweight contest between Abbey Molloy and Louise Joyce is as mouthwatering as any fight the National Stadium has seen this year.

Between them, the fighters on the rise have enough trophies, titles, medals, and accolades to sink a ship.

Sacred Heart’s Molloy is a European medalist with a host of Irish titles to her name, while Olympic Mullingar’s Joyce has won European Schools gold as well as a host of domestic accolades.

Although the excitement surrounding this fight isn’t as much about what the pair have won in the past. It’s more to do with the fact that two world-class underage talents pit their wits against each other for domestic glory. It can’t but be intriguing, tense, and exciting.

Kristian Jubani vs Caoimhin Connolly

A fun clash of styles has the fight fraternity looking forward to the 50kg final.

Kristian Jubani and Caoimhin Connolly are both entertainers, but go about entertaining in different ways.

Twintowns Connolly is an aggressive fast pace setting all action puncher, who is never in a dull fight. His final partner of Crumlin fame is an all-rounder who leans on style and always catches the eye.

As the fighter with numerous International honours, the Dub will go in as favourite but Connolly is a champion in his own right and has the ability to drag anyone into a fight.

Both also bring a crowd, meaning the Stadium should be loud when as these two fighters contest for Irish honours.

Kalib Walshe vs Christian Doyle

The domestic final at lightweight is an International quality bout.

Two underage European medal winners fight it out for the 60kg Irish title.

Both Kalib Walshe of Wexford CBS and Team Doyle’s Christian Doyle know what it takes to win at home and abroad.

To add to their Irish title collection, they will have to beat one of the best young talents in Europe – and when that is the case you know you are in for a good fight.

It also shows the healthy state of Irish boxing.

Broderick Abudoire vs John Donoghue

Such is the talent of European and World gold medal winner John Donoghue that anytime he fights on the South Circular Road, the Stadium stops to watch.

And such are his capabilities that it’s often hard for the teen to find a difficult test.

He has found one in the 70kg final as he faces a fellow international medal winner in the famous ring.

Jobstown’s Broderick Abudoire is an emerging talent in his own right, has also collected Irish titles through the age ranks, and is a European medalist.

This should be a skills fest that should get purists off their seats.