How to Watch Paddy Donovan vs Karen Chukhadzhian Tonight

Irish fight fans can tune in tonight as Paddy Donovan looks to move one step closer to a world title shot when he faces Karen Chukhadzhian in a final eliminator in Germany.

‘The Real Deal’ enters the biggest fight of his career knowing victory would secure a second crack at IBF welterweight world honours.

What time does Paddy Donovan fight tonight?

The card takes place tonight in Germany, with coverage beginning on DAZN in the evening.

Donovan and Chukhadzhian are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm Irish time, although that is subject to the length of the undercard bouts.

How can I watch Paddy Donovan vs Karen Chukhadzhian?

The fight will stream live on DAZN.

Fans can watch through the DAZN app on smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and gaming consoles.

What is at stake?

The clash is an IBF welterweight world title eliminator, meaning the winner will move into mandatory position for a shot at the IBF crown.

For Donovan, it represents a huge opportunity to bounce back after the controversial disqualification defeat to Lewis Crocker earlier this year and force himself back into the world title conversation.

The Limerick southpaw brings an undefeated style and growing reputation into the contest, while Chukhadzhian provides experienced and proven opposition having previously shared the ring with top-level operators.