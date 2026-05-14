Boxing Legend Micky Ward Corner’s Kate Radomska this Weekend

An unfortunate sequence of events means Kate Radomska will be fortunate enough to have a legend of boxing in her corner on Saturday night.

The battle-hardened Waterford boxer is on her travels again this weekend.

The 36-year-old takes on Jennifer Perrella over six rounds on the top of a Granite Chin Promotion’s event set for the Youth Arena, Quincy, Massachusetts, USA.

During fight week, she discovered her coach wouldn’t be able to travel as he suffered a bizarre injury over the weekend.

Warming up one of his fighters for a show, he took a literal body blow that broke three of his ribs. In true Radomska fashion, the Robbie Flynn guided boxer elected against pulling out, and it seems fortune has finally favoured the brave.

Boxing hero, Micky Ward, will now man Radomska’s corner and will coach her on the night.

It’s a massive moment for ever-entertaining warrior as she, like most, is a massive admirer of the fan-friendly star.

Ward’s guts, determination and healthy lack of respect for records may be something the Munster lady can take inspiration from.

The flyweight, who last traded leather against Molly McCann, has won just one in 9 and despite the fact she can take solace in the fact she is always competitive and entertaining, a big win this weekend would be more than welcome.