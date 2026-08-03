‘I Should Be #1’ – McConnell sets his Sights on Olympics After ‘Dream’ Win

It was a dream come true, quite literally, for Jon McConnell.

The Belfast boxer climbed to the top of the Commonwealth Games podium in Glasgow last weekend when he beat home boxer Orlando Holley-Sotomi in the final.

It was a dream outcome and a dream come true all in one.

After winning through the decider earlier in the week, the Holy Trinity boxer dreamt he would take gold.

“I swear to God, I had a dream,” he said after Saturday’s win.

“The night after I beat the Indian guy, I had a dream. I woke up, and I had a dream that Danny Boy was playing, and I was crying, and I beat the Welsh fella in the final.

“Hand on my heart, I had a dream about that. And I was just thinking this is actually happening now for real. It’s unreal.”

The gold medal, the spotlight it brings as well as his talent and even his Love Island links will make McConnell attractive to promoters.

Offers may come his way but he has set his sights on more success in the vest and the LA Olympics.

“The Olympic Games has always been a goal after missing out on the last one,” he adds before suggesting he should be in selection pole in the competitive weight class.

“I should be favourite if I just keep doing what I’m doing.”