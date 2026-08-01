Jon McConnell Wins Commonwealth Games GOLD

Jon McConnell has been crowned Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games 70kg champion. He boxed a canny, cagey final against Orlando Holley-Sotomi of Wales, and came away the 4-1 winner, scored 26: 30; 27:29; 26:30; 29:27; 27:29, reflecting a point deduction for the Welsh boxer.

Speaking after his historic win, the Belfast man said “We knew he was going to be strong. The game plan was to outbox him, pick up scores. He caught me a good shot in the first round. I went black for half a second and came back and think I was 3-2 down, so I think he eased off the pressure a wee bit maybe. Then I got my scores more in the second and third. Fair play to him, he’s strong and he’s big and he came to fight. It was a matador against a bull and the matador won today. ‘

“I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem real! I wrote down, on the 20th of December last year I went to the 1st of August sheet gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. I posted it on my story today. It just proves you can do anything if you put your mind to it. For any young boxers out there, the only reason I’m here is the setbacks I’ve had. Setback after setback after setback. Look at me now, Commonwealth Games champion!

Michaela Walsh comes home from Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a silver medal, following a cagey, technical 57kg final against Jaismine Jaismine of India. The 5-0 decision was scored 28: 29; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

This extraordinary achievement is the Olympian’s fourth CWG medal, after gold in 2022 and silver in 2014 and 2018. She, her club and her family can be immensely proud of her Glasgow journey which has included wins over Lara Brown of Scotland and Fiji’s Jasmine Daunakamakama.

What a CWG journey – Kaci Rock finishes with a silver medal. Kaci contested her 65kg final against England’s Sasha Hickey; the tight bout was awarded to Hickey on a scoreline of 5-0: 27:30; 27:20; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30

Rock’s first Commonwealth Games has included keynote wins over Karen Te Ruki Pasene of Niue and Caitlin Rainey of Scotland.

Team NI’s bronze medalists are Paris Olympian and 2022 champ, 60kg Jude Gallagher of Two Castles Olympic OBA; heavyweight Garyn McAllister of North Down BC and superheavy Willie John McCartan of Gilford BC – Willie John was withdrawn through injury before his semi final.

Several members of Team NI exited the tournament to eventual finalists, including 51kg Caitlin Fryers (Sakshi, IND), 54kg Nicole Clyde (champion, Preeti, IND), 70kg Jansseen Hill, (Chantelle Reid, ENG), 65kg JP Hale (Patris Mughalzai, ENG)

Team NI, ahead of the finals, was ranked joint second in the medals table behind India and England, both of whom are on 10 medals. The completed table will be available after the conclusion of boxing this evening.

Boxing is Team NI’s most successful sport, having won 67 CWG medals, of which 13 are gold.